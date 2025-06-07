Joo-Sang Yoo flattens Jeka Saragih with thunderous 27-Second KO win – UFC 316 Highlights

Unbeaten South Korean prospect, Joo-Sang Yoo has made good on his Octagon debut tonight at UFC 316 — flattening Indonesia opponent, Jeka Saragih with a devastating opening round knockout on the preliminary card of tonight’s event in New Jersey.

Yoo, who improves to 9-0 tonight as a professional, made his Octagon debut in an all-Asian pairing with Road to UFC product, Saragih.

And making good on his landing in the Dana White-led promotion, Yoo, a trainee under former featherweight title challenger, ‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung, showed off his incredible boxing and power in the opening stages of his pairing tonight.

Taking just 27-seconds to emerge with an Octagon debut win, Yoo stepped back with a huge counter left hook, faceplantting Saragih in brutal fashion.

Awestruck by the victory, UFC color-commentator, Daniel Cormier compared Yoo’s knockout of Sarigih to that of Juan Manual Marquez’s infamous finish of Manny Pacquiao in their title fight years ago.

Below, catch the highlights from Joo-Sang Yoo’s debut knockout win at UFC 316