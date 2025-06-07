Joo-Sang Yoo flattens Jeka Saragih with thunderous 27-Second KO win – UFC 316 Highlights

ByRoss Markey
Joo-Sang Yoo flattens Jeka Saragih with thunderous 27-Second KO win - UFC 316 Highlights

Unbeaten South Korean prospect, Joo-Sang Yoo has made good on his Octagon debut tonight at UFC 316 — flattening Indonesia opponent, Jeka Saragih with a devastating opening round knockout on the preliminary card of tonight’s event in New Jersey.

Yoo, who improves to 9-0 tonight as a professional, made his Octagon debut in an all-Asian pairing with Road to UFC product, Saragih.

And making good on his landing in the Dana White-led promotion, Yoo, a trainee under former featherweight title challenger, ‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung, showed off his incredible boxing and power in the opening stages of his pairing tonight.

Taking just 27-seconds to emerge with an Octagon debut win, Yoo stepped back with a huge counter left hook, faceplantting Saragih in brutal fashion.

READ MORE:  Former UFC Champ Says Sean O'Malley's Stardom Doesn't Make Much Sense: 'Never Understood the Attraction'

Awestruck by the victory, UFC color-commentator, Daniel Cormier compared Yoo’s knockout of Sarigih to that of Juan Manual Marquez’s infamous finish of Manny Pacquiao in their title fight years ago.

MixCollage 08 Jun 2025 12 23 AM 4501

Below, catch the highlights from Joo-Sang Yoo’s debut knockout win at UFC 316

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts