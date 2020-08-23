Afforded the opportunity to rally an early storm by referee Chris Tognoni, now 13-1 welterweight prospect, Daniel ‘D-Rod’ Rodriguez continued his promotional perfect run. Meeting with Dwight Grant on just a single day’s notice, Tapout LA trainee, Rodriguez gritted out an early knockdown – scoring a massive comeback victory of his own.

Twice dropping American Kickboxing Academy mainstay, Grant – Rodriguez eventually closed the show with a series of strikes to a fatigued Grant at the Octagon fence. Now 3-0 in the promotion, since his promotional bow in February opposite veteran contender, Tim Means – the 33-year-old can now add Grant to his recent UFC Fight Night Vegas victory over Gabe Green in May.

Catch Rodriguez’s rallying effort, and the opening-frame stoppage, below!

RALLY COMPLETE!



🗣 Daniel Rodriguez DROPS Grant to close RD 1.



The action keeps rolling on #ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/YbJkB30gNN — UFC (@ufc) August 23, 2020