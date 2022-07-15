Daniel Cormier has been retired, but he would like to return to fight the Light Heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka if he were to return to the octagon.

Cormier had retired after his third fight against Stipe Miocic back in August of 2020. He lost that fight by unanimous decision and lost two in a row to to Miocic. The second fight he lost by KO, after being dominant for the fist half of the fight. Cormier was one of few fighters who held two titles at the same time. He held both the Light Heavyweight championship and the Heavyweight championship.

Cormier stated that the return to the octagon wasn’t very likely, but he wouldn’t completely rule it out. Cormier retired as a heavyweight, so the return to light heavyweight would be rather eye opening, in terms of having to cut weight once again.

Daniel Cormier would be the toughest test for Prochazka The newly crowned champion has ever had

“I said this when I retired, I said I’m only going to fight for championship belts. But it’s like I don’t deserve a heavyweight championship fight. Stipe is not the champ. He beat me the last couple times. I don’t deserve a shot at the heavyweight title. If I was ever going to fight again – which I don’t want to – I would have to go all the way back to 205 pounds.” (h/t SportsKeeda)

Cormier continued on by saying that he may be getting old, but also remembered that Randy Couture had won a championship at an old age as well. Cormier could be the “Tom Brady” of the sport if he decided to come back and won another championship.

“If it ever happens, it better happen soon. I’m 44 years old in March. But hey, Randy Couture won the heavyweight championship 45, so not impossible.”

Would you like to see Cormier back in action?