Daniel Cormier Calls For ‘Championship-Level’ clash between Kamaru Usman and Robert Whittaker: ‘It’s a big fight’

Kamaru Usman has failed to see his hand raised in three straight outings, but UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier believes he knows just the fight that could turn things around for the former welterweight world champion.

During a recent episode of his ESPN show DC&RC, Cormier was asked about a potential matchup between the ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ and former middleweight titleholder Robert Whittaker. The Reaper’ had recently expressed hope that Usman would stick around at 185 after coming up short in his short-notice showdown with Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294.

Despite his recent skid, Cormier believes Kamaru Usman is still a marquee name in the sport of mixed martial arts, and as such, deserves to feature in big fights under the UFC banner.

I think it’s a big fight and I think both of these guys deserve to walk to the Octagon in massive fights every single time,” Cormier said. “So if they’re not fighting for the championship, they should be fighting championship-level fights. So I’m all in on Kamaru Usman vs. Robert Whittaker,” (h/t MMA Fighting).

Co-Host Ryan Clark Agrees with DC’s assessment of Usman vs. Whittaker

Cormier’s co-host, Ryan Clark, agreed with the former champ-champ’s assessment.

“I believe it gives Kamaru Usman an opportunity to have a training camp knowing he’ll be fighting at 185, and for Robert Whittaker, it doesn’t make him fight a retread, someone he’s fought already or have to go down in the rankings to fight a fighter that doesn’t have the cachet or résumé that deserves a trip in the Octagon with Robert Whittaker,” Clark said. “Kamaru Usman, you say, ‘I’m here. I’m a player at 185 for the twilight of my career.’”

Both men will be eager to get back into the win column upon booking their next fight. Usman has lost three in a row, including back-to-back losses against current UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards. ‘The Reaper’ has dropped two of his last three, the most recent coming via a shocking second-round knockout loss against South African contender Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 290.