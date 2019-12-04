Daniel Cormier Teases Khabib Nurmagomedov About Conor McGregor

Spread the word!













It’s no secret that UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor don’t like one another.

So, naturally, Nurmagomedov’s American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) teammate, former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, had to use their rivalry to have some fun with “The Eagle.” Cormier poked fun at Nurmagomedov because he recently broke the Irishman’s fighting style down on an episode of his ESPN+ show “Details.”

Nurmagomedov said McGregor doesn’t deserve to have Cormier call his name, to which Cormier responded by listing out all of McGregor’s accomplishments, seemingly annoying the 155-pound champ. Check out the hilarious clip here:

Never get tired of these two together 😂@TeamKhabib had issues with @dc_mma analyzing "this guy" on his ESPN+ show Detail (via @i_AmTheBay, h/t Crazyplan9/Reddit) pic.twitter.com/8OpA0PINJg — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 3, 2019

All three men, Cormier, Nurmagomedov, and McGregor, have fights to worry about. McGregor makes his return to action in January, where he headlines UFC 246 against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. Then, in April, Nurmagomedov puts his lightweight title up for grabs against Tony Ferguson. And, of course, a trilogy bout between Cormier and UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic is expected.

McGregor, meanwhile, is trying to get back on the winning track to earn a rematch with Nurmagomedov down the line.

What do you think about Cormier teasing Nurmagomedov about McGregor?