Daniel Cormier Shares Hilarious Plan To Save UFC 249

Spread the word!













Daniel Cormier has a very interesting and unique plan on how to save UFC 249.

Although UFC president, Dana White says they have a new location with no fans allowed, Cormier has his own idea to save the card. He was on DC & Helwani on ESPN and shared a hilarious take that involves a private jet.

Daniel Cormier has a plan to save #UFC249 and it involves him gassing up the jet ✈️



(via @dc_mma, @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/52Zbnb8U5j — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 24, 2020

“This is why I am not the president of the UFC, because I would pick them all up,” Cormier said (via BJPENN.com). “I’d pick them all up! I would take my jet and I would say hey, where’s Jessica Andrade at, Brazil? Who else is on this card that lives out of the country? Let’s say there’s a whole bunch of Brazilian fighters on the card, I’d say you guys all meet at Jessica Andrade’s house, I’m coming over there. Rose Namajunas – oh, you’re in Colorado, and there’s a guy in Oklahoma? You guys meet in Kansas somewhere, I’m stopping in Kansas to pick you guys up.

“We’re all flying to China, because hey, the Chinese have got it figured out! We’re going to fight in China,” Cormier added. “Okay, he’s in Orlando [Jacare Souza]. I’m making a stop in Florida, okay, there are multiple people fighting out of Florida. Sijara Eubanks, she can drive!”

Daniel Cormier says having three or four hubs around the world makes the most sense. But, fighters like Ion Cutelaba who is by himself in a foreign country will be off the card.

Whether or not UFC 249 even happens is to be seen as many don’t think it will with travel bans happening around the world. But, White says it will in a location to be announced where rumors are that it will be in Abu Dhabi or Dubai.

What do you make of Daniel Cormier’s hilarious plan to save UFC 249 on April 18?