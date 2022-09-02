Daniel Cormier Discusses His Twitter Exchange With Jorge Masvidal, And Lays Out A Path To Get Another Title Shot

Daniel Cormier responds to Jorge Masvidal and lays out a possibility for Masvidal to get back to a title shot, as he cannot just lean on his popularity to get him another title shot.

Cormier and Masvidal had an exchange of words via Twitter last week, as Masvidal claimed Cormier was talking badly about him due to him not coming in and doing an interview on Cormier’s “weak YouTube channel”. Cormier answered back, telling Masvidal’s manager (Malik) to give back Masvidal’s phone.

Jorge you’ve always been the man, Malik stay off his page. I stand by what I said. You don’t get unlimited title fights Malki, beat Durinho get to 1-3 in last 4 and maybe get a title shot. See Malki now you got me disrespecting my friend Jorge 😊 https://t.co/DLJjIfIOUJ — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) August 24, 2022

Cormier claims in his latest episode of ‘3 Rounds With DC’ that Masvidal’s manager reached out to him, and told him that it was Masvidal tweeting out and not him. Cormier had this a few words for Masvidal, after he found out it truly was him tweeting.

“Jorge Masvidal and I have been in the same circle, the same organizations, all the way back to Strikeforce, and I respect him immensely, but I ask all these guys, once again, who are you talking to? Because I would appreciate knowing. Do I stay in hibernation or does that big nasty bear come back to play? I guess I’ll find out soon enough.” Cormier said in the video.

Daniel Cormier also explained how he has immense respect for Masvidal and even laid out a potential path to get back into a title fight

‘DC’ told Masvidal that he can’t just rely on his popularity to get back into a title fight, and his performances and what he does on paper mater more. Cormier brought up how the last three times Masvidal has fought, he was unsuccessful . As he has lost twice to Kamaru Usman and once to Colby Covington.

“How does Jorge Masvidal get to a title fight?” Cormier asked. “One, You gotta fight Gilbert Burns right now. You have to accept the fight. I don’t know if you have been offered the fight, or if the legal issues are keeping you from taking the fight, but Gilbert Burns is out there saying the fight has been offered…You also ‘gotta do one more thing. You gotta fight him (Burns), before the Edwards-Usman trilogy is announced. You ‘gotta be going in the right direction by the time that fight is announced, so if given that opportunity, you can capitalize on a chance someone drops out of the fight.”