Daniel Cormier Named 2018’s ESPN ‘Fighter Of The Year’

Daniel Cormier had an incredible 2018.

In turn, he has been named ESPN’s ‘Fighter Of The Year.’ The network made the announcement official earlier today (Wed. December 19, 2018). Cormier commented on the honor shortly after it was made official:

“The universe is crazy,” Cormier said. “Just as you start to accept, ‘Maybe I’m the guy that was second’ … The reality is my career was good enough to reach unbelievable heights …

“But I was never the guy that stood at the very top. I didn’t get that Olympic champion moment. I was at a point where, ‘This has to be good enough for me.’ When I came into this year, I was like, ‘I’m just going to live this thing for what it is: a chance to compete and see where the chips lie.'”

It’s hard to argue any other fighter is deserving of being named “Fighter Of The Year” for 2018. Cormier opened up the year with a successful light heavyweight title defense against Volkan Oezdemir at UFC 220. He finished the knockout artist in the second round via TKO.

Cormier then captured the heavyweight championship from Stipe Miocic with a first-round knockout. With the victory, he became the second concordant two-division champion in UFC history and one of few to have ever won titles in different weight classes. To cap it all off, Cormier successfully defended the heavyweight title against Derrick Lewis at Madison Square Garden in November.

Not only did he capture two UFC titles, he defended them both in the same calendar year. It’s a year for a fighter that may never be replicated in the history of the sport.

For that, Cormier is 2018’s ‘Fighter of the Year.’