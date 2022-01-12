Daniel Cormier is expecting to see his long-time rival Jon Jones try and fail to win UFC gold at heavyweight in 2022.

‘Bones’ hasn’t fought since eking out a decision win over Dominick Reyes back in February 2020. The MMA great has since relinquished his light-heavyweight title and announced his intention to compete at heavyweight moving forward.

The 34-year-old has spent nearly two years bulking up in order to compete with the best heavyweights. During that time his team has been struggling to come to terms with the UFC on a financial deal for a fight with the winner of Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane, which takes place at UFC 270 on February 2022.

Daniel Cormier Thinks Jon Jones Will Fail At Heavyweight

Former dual-weight UFC champion, Cormier, was able to successfully switch between heavyweight and light-heavyweight throughout his MMA career. However, he is not confident the man who twice beat him will be able to do the same thing.

During a recent episode of DC & RC, Cormier explained exactly why Jones will fall short in his bid to become a two-weight UFC champion, he said.

“I believe that Jon Jones will fight at heavyweight, and he’ll fight for the belt, but he’ll lose – to Ciryl Gane or Francis Ngannou. I just think that the time away, with the weight difference, and those guys being who they are, that’s the problem. It’s not that Jones has gotten worse, it’s just that these guys are a different level of heavyweight.” (Transcribed by Sportskeeda)

Do you agree with Daniel Cormier? Will Jon Jones lose to the winner of Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane?

