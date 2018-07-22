Daniel Cormier Guarantees Gustafsson They’ll Never Fight Again

Daniel Cormier has had enough of Alexander Gustafsson’s posturing.

After the Swedish star withdrew from August 4’s UFC 227 due to a minor injury instead of facing rising challenger Anthony Smith when “Lionheart” called him out following his thrilling first-round knockout of Shogun Rua (highlights here) at UFC Germany today, the double champ took to social media to call “The Mauler” out for his recent behavior.

Although Cormier respected Gustafsson greatly due to their classic 2015 war, “DC” isn’t happy with how the two-time title contender has called out both him and Luke Rockhold while turning down several fights with other top light heavies.

He’s so mad, in fact, that he told Gus they wouldn’t fight again:

”Dear Alex, I don’t know what happened to you going back to the Rockhold situation,” Cormier wrote on Twitter. “You have always been a stand up guy but your behavior changed. From calling a guy out the day after he got knocked out, to now offering to fight me knowing I have a broken hand after Volkan couldn’t go. Now you’ve turned down Jan, turned down Khalil, all while calling for a heavyweight title fight. Now moments after Anthony Smith does his work like an animal you decide you’re hurt. ”Man, I respect you as a fighter. I will always be grateful for October 2015, buy you and I won’t share the octagon again. I am disappointed in who you’ve become. You are so entitled, man, I can’t deal with delusional people. Good luck recovering. Our time has passed. See you from the commentary table.”

Gustafsson was left without an opponent for August 4’s UFC 227 when Volkan Oezdemir pulled out of the fight last week. Out of action for 14 months, Gustafsson could have fought Smith – or perhaps Khalil Rountree Jr. or Jan Blachowicz like “DC” suggested – but UFC doctors at their Las Vegas-based Performance Institute reportedly told him to play it safe.

The top-ranked light heavyweight has said he would go up to heavyweight to meet Cormier for his new championship, but it appears that isn’t happening due to Gustafsson’s recent actions.

Was “DC” right to put “The Mauler” in his place?