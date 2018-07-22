Highlights: Anthony Smith Knocks Out Shogun Rua In Hamburg

Rising UFC contender Anthony Smith scored the biggest win of his mixed martial arts career today.

After knocking out Rashad Evans at Junes UFC 225, Smith picked up another victory over a former champion when he ran through Shogun Rua in the main event of today’s (Sun., July 22, 2018) UFC Fight Night 134 from the Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg, Germany.

It took him only one minute and 29 seconds as well. “Lionheart” hit Rua with a right hand early, opening up a spot for him to front-kick the all-time great in the face, and from then on it was all she wrote. Smith pushed forward with a powerful barrage of punches, landing seemingly at will until he backed Rua up to the fence and finished him with an absolutely massive elbow on the temple.

Watch the dominant stoppage here:

