Daniel Cormier Doubles Down On Defending Light Heavyweight Title Again

Daniel Cormier doubles down on planning to defend the UFC light heavyweight title once again before retiring from the sport in March. DC scored a KO win over Stipe Miocic to win the UFC heavyweight title in the main event of the UFC 226 pay-per-view event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Following the fight, DC brought in former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar to call him out for his next title defense as the king of the 265-pound division. This fight will likely go down in January of 2019 once Lesnar has completed his USADA testing agreement.

His latest light heavyweight title defense came this past January when he beat Volkan Ozdemir.

Daniel Cormier Doubles Down

The UFC champion admitted during a recent media appearance that he “felt faster” at heavyweight. He also noted that it was “brutalizing” weight cut to 205 pounds.

“For me to go back down, it’s going to be difficult to defend this belt,” Cormier said on a recent episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan. “But I plan on doing it. Honestly, I am a heavyweight. I weigh 245 pounds, normally. But then I cut down to 205 whenever I fight 205, so I lose 40 pounds to fight in that weight class.”

Legacy

Cormier has one big goal in mind before calling it a career as a pro-MMA fighter. That goal is to be remembered as one of the greats. He’s on that road to achieving it and could cement it if he could somehow beat Jon Jones again. Although, that fight is not likely due to Jones’ USADA suspension that has yet to be revealed.