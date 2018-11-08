Daniel Cormier Details Cool Story Of Daughter’s Reaction To UFC 230 Win

Daniel Cormier details a cool story of the reaction of his daughter to seeing Derrick Lewis in the moment of defeat.

Over the weekend at the UFC 230 pay-per-view event, Cormier was able to successfully retain his title over Lewis. This fight served as the main event of the show that went down at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York City.

The UFC heavyweight champion went on record by telling MMAjunkie Radio co-host Brian “Goze” Garcia a cool story about his daughter. More specifically, her reaction to seeing a defeated Lewis after UFC 230.

“I think my kids love the fights. They love the excitement of the arena. They’ve been to the last three. They love that, but they also don’t love the other side. Like, my daughter doesn’t love the other side, man.”

Cormier continued by bringing up how his family was at the post-fight conference and waiting for him to take the stage. At this point, she noticed Lewis dealing with the loss at the show.

“She was in the press conference area waiting for me to go. Derrick went in there, and he was in the same area of my kids. And my wife said she saw him, looking over there, my little girl. Derrick was kind of standing there with his head down.”

The UFC heavyweight champ recalled how his family knows the ups and downs of the sport after he lost to Jon Jones at UFC 214. Thus, they knew what Lewis was dealing with.