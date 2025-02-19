Daniel Cormier Surprises Fans with Defense of Jon Jones After Wild Instagram Live Session

Daniel Cormier came to the defense of… Jon Jones?!

Last week, ‘Bones’ had everyone talking when he went live on Instagram in the middle of the night and indicated that he was frustrated enough to take someone’s life.

“You get pissed off, disappointed. And as a Dad, you just want to kill them,” Jones said in a now-viral video which you can see right here.

‘Bones’ later apologized in a since-deleted post for the concerning comments.

“Sorry, was just getting crazy. I’m done over it,” Jones posted on X.

By then, the damage had been done and everyone chalked it up to just another drunken rant from Jones who has a long history of drug and alcohol abuse. Whether or not either was involved is uncertain, but that didn’t stop the clip from spreading like a California wildfire online and generating a slew of reactions from fans and fighters like former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping.

Cormier thinks Jon Jones’ Instagram meltdown is being blown out of proportion

However, one man came to Jones’ defense and you’d never have guessed who it was had we not already let the cat out of the bag in the headline.

“I don’t like being supportive [of Jon Jones],” Cormier said while addressing Jones’ latest scandal during a recent episode of his Funky & The Champ podcast. “Jon Jones was walking down the street, saying some crazy stuff about his kid…if he was on vacation, haven’t we all been there? Maybe not that extreme, but our kids drive us crazy. And you know what the worst part is? When you go back to that hotel room, you’re the bad guy! Everyone’s going to make it like you’re the bad guy for being upset… “I don’t want to defend him, but come on…haven’t we all been there?”

Despite their fiery rivalry that still burns bright to this day, Cormier has given ‘Bones’ his flowers from time to time.

‘DC’ admitted that Jon Jones was the hardest hitter he’d ever faced in his illustrious career. He even acknowledged that Jones is probably the greatest fighter the sport has ever seen, though he stopped short of crowning the undisputed heavyweight titleholder as MMA’s official GOAT due to his laundry list of police run-ins and legal issues outside of the Octagon.