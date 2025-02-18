“Didn’t Threaten to Kill Someone” – Former UFC Champ Calls Out Jon Jones’ Drunken Instagram Rant

It’s become quite clear that UFC star Jon Jones can’t handle his liquor.

The undisputed UFC heavyweight champion has had a long history of both drug and alcohol abuse which resulted in him being stripped of his light heavyweight title not once, but twice. Some would even suggest that his never-ending string of run-ins with the law should disqualify him from obtaining GOAT status while others, like Dana White, think his success in MMA has been made all that more impressive by his shenanigans outside of the Octagon.

Recently, ‘Bones’ once again had fight fans talking for all the wrong reasons when he took to Instagram live in the middle of the night and made a statement that had everyone scratching their heads.

Jon Bones Jones went live on Instagram at 2:54 am



“You go on a trip, and get p*ssed off, disappointed. And as a Dad, you just wanna kill ‘em.”#UFC | #MMA pic.twitter.com/9nIq2cmVn4 — Delinquent MMA (@DelinquentMMA) February 15, 2025

“You go on a trip, and get pissed off, disappointed. And as a Dad, you just wanna kill ’em,” Jones said moments before the video cuts off.

What exactly was that all about? Who the hell knows, but the schtick is getting a little old. On the bright side, he didn’t beat up another police car, or his fiancé. So there’s that.

Ex-UFC Champion Michael Bisping reacts to Jon Jones’ drunken rant

Offering his take on Jones’ latest alcohol-fueled nonsense, former middleweight titleholder Michael Bisping did his best to reserve judgment. After all, he’s been known to knock back a few on a Saturday night when he’s not calling fights Octagon-side. But the fact remains that Bisping is no longer a fighter, nor is he considered to be one of the greatest of all time—with all due respect.

Jones, on the other hand, is active and regarded by many as the best of the best. Perhaps it’s time to start acting like it for the first time in his career and stop threatening to kill people during drunken rants on social media.

“I am the last person to sit here and judge someone for getting drunk, saying something dumb, or saying something that’s been taken out of context,” Bisping said on his Believe You Me podcast. “I’m the last person to do it. The problem is that when you’re the greatest fighter, maybe of all time, in the sport that we’ve ever seen, and we’re all waiting for this big matchup with Tom Aspinall, and then you go on live, and yeah, you’re drunk, there’s just a microscope on you. “You know, we’re all—listen, I had a couple Saturday night. Oh, you know, I was happy to be home, had a couple of vodkas, got a nice little buzz on, didn’t go to Instagram, didn’t threaten to kill someone.”

It’s certainly not the first time Jones has apparently threatened to kill someone. In March 2024, an “extremely intoxicated” ‘Bones’ allegedly threatened to “kill” a drug testing agent who came to his home to collect a sample. Jones was charged with two misdemeanors stemming from the incident, including assault and interference with communications.

In October, the case was dismissed after Jones agreed to stay out of any trouble for the next 90 days and undergo four hours of anger management.

“I would like to extend my thanks to the justice system for reaching a prompt resolution in this matter, which affirms my innocence,” Jones wrote on X shortly after the ruling.

Here’s a fun throwback to a statement Jon Jones made about his alcohol consumption in 2021: