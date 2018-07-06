Daniel Cormier Claims Derrick Lewis Threatened To KO Him Before UFC 226 Presser

Derrick Lewis wanted to knock out Daniel Cormier for a hilarious reason.

It all went down at the UFC 226 press conference on Thursday afternoon (July 5, 2018) to promote this upcoming pay-per-view event.

DC is slated to challenge Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight title in the main event while Lewis will take on title contender Francis Ngannou in a heavyweight showdown that will serve as the co-main event.

Lewis is keeping a close eye on the main event as he has gone on record in the past by stating that he believes if he can pick up an impressive win over Ngannou at this event then it could put him in line for a title shot at the heavyweight strap despite who is the champion after UFC 226.

Cormier brought up the fact that Lewis threatened to KO him before they walked out to the stage to talk with the media about their fights at this event. As for the reason, Lewis thought he had a good purpose to do so.

“I’ve already got a challenge in the back,” Cormier told reporters, including MMAjunkie. “Derrick Lewis told me that he was going to knock me out before we walked out here. Derrick Lewis may knock out Francis then knock me out after. I know the guys that are lined up to fight me. He’s been sizing me up since we got back here. He called me small. He’s like, ‘You’re smaller than everybody up here.’ That’s rude, Derrick. He said it.” “He disrespected Popeyes chicken on the commercial (from the World MMA Awards),” Lewis said. “I’m honestly just really selfish, and I don’t want to give up one of the belts,” Cormier said. “So it’s going to be a fight between (UFC President) Dana (White) and I. We’ll see what happens. Either I fight at 205 (or stay at heavyweight).”

UFC 226 is set to take place on Saturday, July 7, 2018, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 7 p.m. ET.