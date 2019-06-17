Spread the word!













The season premiere of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series 17 has been announced and now it’s time for the weigh-in results.

The Las Vegas promotion has announced the bouts that will be taking place on the first episode of the new season, which kicks off on June 18 in Las Vegas and will stream exclusively on ESPN+.

Punahele Soriano vs. Jamie Pickett in a middleweight bout will serve as the main event. Soriano holds a record of 5-0 coming into this bout with his latest fight seeing him submit Jhonoven Pati at LFA 52 in October.

On the flip side, Pickett picked up a technical knockout victory over Elijah Gbollie, Jr. back in February. He holds a professional record to 9-3. Here are the weigh-in results:

Dana White’s Contender Series 17 Weigh-In Results