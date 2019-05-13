Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series Season 3, Ep. 1 Card Set

Spread the word!













The full card for the season premiere of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series has been announced.

During the broadcast of the UFC 237 pay-per-view event in Curitiba, Brazil, the Las Vegas promotion announced the bouts that will be taking place on the first episode of the new season, which kicks off on June 18 in Las Vegas and will stream exclusively on ESPN+.

Punahele Soriano vs. Jamie Pickett in a middleweight bout will serve as the main event. Soriano holds a record of 5-0 coming into this bout with his latest fight seeing him submit Jhonoven Pati at LFA 52 in October.

On the flip side, Pickett picked up a technical knockout victory over Elijah Gbollie, Jr. back in February. He holds a professional record to 9-3.

Here is the full card for the season three premiere of the series that the UFC President puts on:

Punahele Soriano (5-0) vs. Jamie Pickett (9-3)

Brok Weaver (13-4) vs. Leon Shahbazyan (7-1)

Kali Robbins (6-2) vs. Hannah Goldy (4-0)

Bill Algeo (12-3) vs. Brendan Loughnane (16-3)

Yorgan De Castro (4-0) vs. Alton Meeks (3-0)