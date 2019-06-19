Dana White’s Contender Series 17 Results

Spread the word!













Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series returns tonight (Tues. June 18, 2019).

Eight mixed martial artists will be competing in hopes of landing a contract with the UFC. Punahele Soriano and Jamie Pickett will meet in middleweight action. Also, strawweights Hannah Goldy and Kali Robbins will go toe-to-toe. Featherweights Brandon Loughnane and Bill Algeo will also throw down. And finally, Yorgan De Castro meets Alton Meeks at heavyweight.

Check out LowKickMMA’s live coverage of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series 17 here: