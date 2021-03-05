Conor McGregor wants a trilogy with Dustin Poirier as soon as possible.

That’s according to UFC president Dana White who was commenting on what was next for the pair during an appearance on “The Jim Rome Show” on Wednesday.

A trilogy has essentially been in the works ever since Poirier’s knockout win over McGregor in their rematch at UFC 257 in January and White is hoping for it to take place in the summer.

“Conor’s ready to roll,” White said (via MMA Junkie). “Conor wants to fight again. He wants the rematch with Dustin Poirier, and he wants it as soon as possible. We’re working on it. Hopefully this summer.”

Many have speculated whether McGregor’s heart is still in the sport now that he’s living a lavish and comfortable lifestyle. But as far as White is concerned, the Irishman needed that defeat to Poirier to get back on track.

“I think the loss put him back into a really good place,” White added. “It’s the classic ‘Rocky III.’ You’re pulling up to the fight in yachts and covered in Versace and you got all the money in the world, it’s hard to stay hungry.”

McGregor has already begun hyping up the trilogy on social media.

Guys I’m gonna cheque the leg kick — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 3, 2021

Poirier — who has made it no secret that he would like the lucrative pay that comes with a trilogy — is certainly doing his part as well.

I'm not throwing kicks, just headbutts next time out https://t.co/VkOkaYAhFj — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) March 3, 2021

Who do you think wins the trilogy?