Dana White Won’t Do Half-Empty UFC Events

Don’t expect socially-distancing crowds at UFC events anytime whatsoever.

While the UFC continues to host events at the empty Apex facility in Las Vegas amid the ongoing COVID-10 pandemic, there will be a point in time when fans will eventually be able to return and watch the fights.

Dana White even recently revealed that was a possibility when explaining why UFC 252 had no confirmed location for the time being. However, it also depends on each particular state as White confirmed he was talking to a number of them who were looking to open up for a live audience.

“This whole thing is state-by-state, or country-by-country,” White said following UFC Vegas 2 (via MMA Fighting). “I know that there’s a couple of states right now looking to open up for the fans, and we’re talking to them.”

White Prefers Apex Over Half-Empty Arenas

UFC events have continued without a hitch despite the absence of crowds that usually stem from at least 10,000 in attendance. While it has certainly provided a new viewing experience, most would agree that fights are much better when a roaring crowd is there to add to the atmosphere.

Just don’t expect fewer fans to come to shows because they have to be socially distancing. For White, it’s either no fans or a full arena of fans.

“Yeah, I won’t do that,” White added when asked if he’d have socially-distancing fans. “I won’t do a 50-percent arena. I’ll just stay here [at the Apex]. It makes more sense just to stay here.”

When do you think we’ll see fans back in attendance for UFC shows?