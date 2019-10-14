Dana White Wants UFC Hawaii With Max Holloway

Spread the word!













Dana White wants to bring Max Holloway to Hawaii for a UFC show. Unfortunately, the tourism board hasn’t come to the table to make such an event possible. UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway has been a big advocate for UFC Hawaii.

Speaking to KHON2 while in attendance for the Trinity Sport Combat’s “Trinity Kings 8” event, White doubled down on how badly Holloway wants to bring the UFC to his native crowd.

“Max wants it bad,” White said. “Listen, we want to come here. We love this place. We got the get this thing figured out eventually. We’ll see. We’ll see what happens. I want it, does the tourism board want it? Do they or do they not? If they do, we’ll come. If not, we understand.”

White attended the local fights with Holloway, which aired on UFC Fight pass, as he was interested in seeing the main event between Alex Munoz and Troy Lamson. The UFC boss noted Hawaii has been a hotbed for MMA since the late ’90s, and enjoyed his return.

“This place has been the spot for mixed-martial arts since the late 90s. I haven’t been out here for a fight in awhile so it was good to be back,” he said. “I had Max with me seeing some of the local guys, but the main event was the fight I was really interested in. It was great. I love being out here watching fights.”

