Dana White Updates Diaz vs. Poirier Main Event Status

Earlier today, speculation ran wild when UFC President Dana White revealed he would ‘try’ to make the UFC 230 co-main between Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier a five-round main event.

White and the UFC announced that the UFC 230 main event would feature Valentina Shevchenko vs. Sijara Eubanks earlier this week. The decision left many fans surprised and shocked that bout would headline a major PPV from New York.

The UFC exec was asked about the fight’s status at the beginning of today’s UFC 229 pre-fight press conference. White gave a brief update on the on Diaz vs. Poirier:

“We’re still working on New York. And as far I know right now, that’s fight’s happening. Yes.”

Pressed about whether it was the main event or not, White backed off his promise and emphatically said it was not:

“No. Not the main event.”

Well, that’s that. At least for now, as White has been known to say one thing and do the other immediately afterward. As he likes to say, ‘we’ll see what happens.’ Indeed we will.