Dana White Updates Conor McGregor vs. Donald Negotiations

All the talk is that a Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone fight is almost a done deal but UFC President Dana White reveals otherwise.

Even Joe Rogan stated that the fight was “a done deal” as far as he knew during last night’s (Feb. 17, 2019) UFC on ESPN 1 Fight Companion podcast. The boss man, however, has said otherwise.

“Not true. Not even close,” White told TMZ.”It’s not even close to being done.”

Both McGregor and Cerrone have taken shots at each other on varies social media platforms. For the most part, their interactions have been respectful thus far.

White had previously stated that he would be “down to make” the McGregor-Cerrone fight if that’s what the fans wanted. Fans have been clamoring for this fight since the idea first popped into existence. McGregor will be eligible to return to action in April after he gets done serving a six-month suspension for his role in the UFC 229 post-fight melee.

Cerrone, well, he is always ready for a fight.