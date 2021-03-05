UFC president Dana White remains unclear about the fighting future of one of his brightest young stars, Khamzat Chimaev.

The undefeated Swedish prospect shocked the MMA world earlier this week when he announced his retirement at just 26-years-old.

“Thank you all so much for supporting me in my journey in this sport. I think I’m done.” Chimaev wrote on social media. “It’s not the most important victory in this life. It may upset you, but my heart and body tell me everything.”

Chimaev has been battling symptoms relating to long-COVID and had to recently scrap a main event fight with top welterweight contender, Leon Edwards.

In a recent interview with Jim Rome, White detailed how he had been trying to help Chimaev combat his health issues but the youngster refused to follow the advice he was given by doctors.

“I thought it was crazy,” White said of Chiamev’s retirement post. “We just talked to the guy. I just flew him out here to get looked at by doctors out here. The problem is the guy has no patience whatsoever. He wants to fight every weekend. He knows he has the abilities to be a world champion. He wants it now, he doesn’t want to wait.

“They had him on Prednisone, which is a nasty steroid to help his lungs recover and the guy’s going into the gym and training when he’s not supposed to be,” White added. “He’s supposed to be relaxing. He’s supposed to get through this prescription then they’re going to find out how he looks and he wouldn’t wait. He just keeps on training. You can’t do that when you have what he’s got going on.”

“It’s why we all love him and why the guy got over like a million followers in two weeks on social media,” White said. “You love guys like this. These are the type of guys that fans want to see fight and want to follow and get behind.

“But trying to contain and control this guy to do the right thing is absolutely impossible.”

White originally played down Chimaev’s retirement talk but a few days on the UFC boss seems a little less certain.

“To be honest with you, I have no idea what’s going to happen with him,” White said. “I don’t know.” (Transcribed by MMA Fighting)

