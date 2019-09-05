Dana White Says Tony Ferguson Gets Next Title Shot If He’s Ready

Spread the word!













If Tony Ferguson wants the next shot at the UFC lightweight title, it’s his for the taking.

That’s according to UFC President Dana White, who admitted to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, if Ferguson is ready, he’ll be the man to challenge the winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 this weekend in Abu Dhabi. (H/T BJPenn.com)

“If Tony Ferguson’s ready (he gets the next title shot),” White said. “Tony Ferguson has been offered opportunities before that he hasn’t taken. If Tony’s ready, then yeah.”

Many believe Ferguson should’ve received the title opportunity long ago. He’s on a ridiculous 12-fight win streak and has defeated several notable names such as Rafael dos Anjos, Kevin Lee, Anthony Pettis, Donald Cerrone, and Edson Barboza. He has had a longtime rivalry with Khabib, and has been scheduled to face the Russian several times.

However, each of those bookings have fallen through due to injuries to both men. It will be interesting to see who emerges victorious from Abu Dhabi this weekend, and whether or not Ferguson will finally get his shot.

What do you think about White saying Ferguson will get the next shot if he’s ready for it?