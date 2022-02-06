UFC president, Dana White has revealed he attempted to convince decorated quarterback, Tom Brady to sign a deal to join the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022 before the Californian retired from American football last week.

Brady, a decorated American football quarterback and prior thrower for the New England Patriots for a period of 20 years, before spending his last two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, called a halt to his esteemed career last week.

Dana White admitted he attempted to convince the seven-time Super Bowl winner, Tom Brady take his talents to the Raiders

The 44-year-old cited his worry if he could continue to provide “competitive commitment” as the reason for his retirement from the sport, bringing an end to his storied career.

However, Brady had received an offer, albeit informal to continue for another league at least, in a new jersey, with UFC president, White claiming he had contacted Brady about the possibility of him singing a deal to play for the Las Vegas Raiders under head coach, Josh McDaniels.

“I was firing texts to him (Tom Brady) and he sent very cryptic texts messages,” Dana White told TMZ Sports during a recent interview following Brady’s retirement. “He had me thinking he wasn’t going to retire. So, you know what I was doing? I was hammering him to come to (Las) Vegas (Nevada) to play for the (Las Vegas) Raiders.” (Transcribed by NESN Connects)

Whilst the promotional leader was unable to convince Brady to pen a deal to link up with the Raiders and feature at the Allegiant Stadium, he is set to appear at a Dana White Lookin’ For A Fight taping tonight in Kansas City, Missouri – alongside YouTube content creators, Nelk.

The Nelk Boys, who were shown on the broadcast for UFC Vegas 47 last night at the UFC Apex facility, are set to sign a fighter from the taping to the organization, where they will promote and sponsor the fighter, who will be known as a ‘Nelk’ fighter.

