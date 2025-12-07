Dana White responds to Tom Aspinall’s criticism of his post-UFC 321 remarks

UFC boss Dana White has given his thoughts on Tom Aspinall taking exception to his comments after the UFC 321 main event.

As we know, Dana White wasn’t best pleased in the wake of Tom Aspinall’s no contest against Ciryl Gane. After Aspinall suffered a nasty eye injury at the hands of the Frenchman, Dana implied in the post-fight press conference that Tom “didnt want” to continue, with the phrasing of that response leading to more than a few raised eyebrows among fans and media members.

Of course, Dana White is going to speak his mind no matter what, as has been his general demeanour throughout the course of his entire run with the company. Tom Aspinall, meanwhile, is still trying to wrap his head around why exactly the fans have turned against him, as opposed to turning against Gane for being the one responsible for the actual fouls.

In his post-fight press conference, White had the following to say about Aspinall not being happy with his post-UFC 321 comments.

Dana White’s view on Tom Aspinall’s criticism

“I get it,” White said at the UFC 323 post-fight press conference. “I don’t remember exactly what I said. What did I say? I think his eyes are OK? I know Tom said I haven’t even talked to him and all this stuff. We have people all over him right now, checking up on him, making sure he’s good, does he need any help or any specialists. I’m no doctor. I’m just saying what I’ve heard.

“It wasn’t said in a way [to be detrimental], ‘I said I think he’s fine.’ It wasn’t like that. I said I think Tom’s eyes are good, he’s going to take some time, heal and come back. That’s all I said.

“I wasn’t saying anything negative towards him. I think things can be taken out of context or he didn’t see what I said because I don’t even remember what the f*ck I said. But never once did I say anything negative about him or in a derogatory way.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

What’s next for Tom? We’ll have to wait and see how he recovers.