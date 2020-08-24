UFC president, Dana White will be speaking at a Republican National Convention on Thursday.

The four-day event is set to back Donald Trump ahead of the US election in November sees a plethora of guest speakers. According to the Washington Post, White will be speaking on Thursday, which is the final day of the convention. White also spoke at the Republican convention in 2016 backing Trump as well.

Dana White and Donald Trump have been friends for quite some time. Trump allowed the UFC to host events inside the Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City in the early days of the promotion. The President also attended UFC 244 last November at the Madison Square Garden.

Trump and White also worked together to arrange Colby Covington meet the President following him winning the interim title in August of 2018.

White also spoke highly of Trump for what he did for the UFC at the 2016 convention and explained why he backed him.

“Donald championed the UFC before it was popular, before it grew into a successful business and I will always be grateful—so grateful—to him for standing with us in those early days,” White said at the 2016 Convention (h/t MMA Mania). “So tonight, I stand with Donald Trump.”

The Republican National Convention will feature appearances from the likes of Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, and Mark and Patricia McCloskey.