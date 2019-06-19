Dana White Thinks Brock Lesnar Made ‘Right Decision’ Retiring From MMA

Spread the word!













Dana White thinks Brock Lesnar made the right call retiring from mixed martial arts (MMA).

“The Beast” has opted to hang up his gloves for good and remain with WWE. The promotion was hoping to book a superfight between the WWE star and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier. Instead, Cormier has moved on and will defend his title against Stipe Miocic in August.

Speaking on an Instagram Live chat earlier today (Tues. June 18, 2019), White admitted he thinks Lesnar made the “right decision” retiring from MMA (via MMA Fighting):

“I wasn’t pissed at all,” White said. “Brock had a good run here. It’s been fun. Listen to fight in this business you have to be 100 percent invested. You’ve got to be in. It’s not where his head was. He made the right decision.”

Lesnar initially signed with the UFC back in 2008. At on point, he found himself on a four-fight win streak, which included a heavyweight title victory. Lensar beat notable names such as Randy Couture, Frank Mir, Mark Hunt, and Shane Carwin. He also fought the likes of Cain Velasquez and Alistair Overeem.

Now, it looks like the 41-year-old’s fighting days are over, and he’ll continue to be one of the biggest stars in the professional wrestling world.