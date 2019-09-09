Jorge Masvidal Wants The Rock To Put The BMF Belt Around His Waist

Spread the word!













Jorge Masvidal has, arguably, the biggest fight of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career coming up.

Masvidal will take on Nate Diaz in the main event of the UFC 244 pay-per-view (PPV) from Madison Square Garden on November 2. Diaz called Masvidal out after his UFC 241 win over Anthony “Showtime” Pettis in California. He also proclaimed himself the UFC’s “Baddest Mother F*cker Champion,” and said he’ll defend his title against Masvidal next.

UFC President Dana White said he’s actually going to get a BMF belt made for the matchup, and award it to the winner. However, it won’t be defended again, as the title will simply be a one-off. Masvidal is obviously extremely confident he’ll leave MSG as the BMF Champion. He also might have a fellow Miami native in the house cheering him on in The Rock.

The former WWE star and Hollywood megastar recently noted he might have to show up to watch Masvidal vs. Diaz in person. Responding to The Rock’s comments on Twitter, Masvidal said, if The Rock is in the building, and he emerges victorious, “Gamebred” wants The Rock to wrap the BMF belt around his waist.

.@TheRock I’m telling @danawhite i want you to put it around my waist 305 all day 🙌🏼 #supernecessary https://t.co/iLVTW6i92q — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) September 9, 2019

What do you think about Masvidal wanting The Rock to put the BMF belt around his waist at UFC 244?