Dana White believes football is overrated: “I can’t stand soccer, I think that it’s the least talented sport on earth.”

UFC President Dana White has expressed his controversial opinion about the sport of football (or soccer) in a resurfaced viral clip.

Dana White believes football is the least talented sport in the world

During the infamous viral moment, White began to compare football to hockey as he explained to reporters why it is his least favorite sport exclaiming that “there’s a reason three-year-olds can play it.”

“Soccer? Whole other ball game,” White continued.

“I can’t stand soccer, I think that it’s the least talented sport on earth.”

Although the world cup is one of the most-watched sporting competitions out of any other, Dana White still struggles to see the attraction.

“You run around and kick a ball.”

“You’re literally playing a game where the net is this big right, and then the score is three to one.”

Whilst staying on the topic of hockey he compared the size of a ‘large’ football goal to the ‘small’ size of a hockey net, questioning how much skill it takes to score a goal in a football game.

“How untalented you have to be to score three points on a net that’s this big,” Dana White stated.

“When you’re playing a game where the net is this big right, and the score is 3-1, are you s***ting me right now? ‘Now in hockey, you have guys on skates, right? With crooked sticks, where they have to hit a puck into a net that’s the same size as a goalie, ok? That’s a sport where the score should be 3-1.”

While some may agree with Dana White’s take, many people have struggled to see his point.

What is blud waffling about? Score 3 points 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/xOoDkcZWQS — 𝗘𝗻𝗴𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗵𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗿🇲🇦 (@badvibescartel) December 7, 2022

Despite it being one of his many controversial opinions, the 53 years old has taken no notice as he is busy promoting this weekend’s UFC 282 in Las Vegas.

Do you agree with Dana White?