ByRoss Markey
Dana White shuts down Jon Jones, Alex Pereira BMF fight: 'If he wants to fight again he will fight Aspinall'

UFC CEO, Dana White has shut down Jon Jones’ plan to take on Alex Pereira for a symbolic BMF title fight after his return at UFC 309 this weekend, claiming if the Rochester native wants to compete again – he will be offered a title unification match with Tom Aspinall.

Jones, who returns to action this weekend at Madison Square Garden, puts his heavyweight crown on the line in a title clash against former two-time gold holder, Stipe Miocic – with the Ohio native making his comeback to the Octagon for the first time in three years.

Jon Jones names his best moment in MMA history and it wasn't even in the Octagon

Himself sidelined since March of last year, former pound-for-pound number one, Jones most recently landed the vacant heavyweight championship with a spectacular first round guillotine choke submission over former interim gold holder, Ciryl Gane.

And ahead of his title pairing with Miocic, Jones labelled current interim champion, Aspinall an “asshole” – claiming he had no interest in fighting him following his return at UFC 309.

Jon Jones lays out ideal fights after UFC 309, includes Jamahal Hill, Derrick Lewis showdowns
Labelling a slew of potential pairings for his next outing, Jones welcomed “fun” fights with both Jamahal Hill, as well as Derrick Lewis, and even proposed a symbolic BMF title affair with current light heavyweight pacesetter, Pereira.

“If the UFC doesn’t want [the Alex Pereira fight] to happen… then it won’t happen and I’ll just move on with my life,” Jon Jones told assembled media. “Would you guys rather lose me, or get one more superfight? And that’s with Alex Pereira.”

Dana White shuts down Jon Jones, Alex Pereira fight after UFC 309

However, this evening, promotional boss, White has claimed if Jones beats Miocic this weekend, he will only be offered a title unification clash with Aspinall – putting a firm kibosh on an offing with Brazilian fan-favorite, Pereira.

“If Jon Jones wants to fight again after Saturday night, he will fight Tom Aspinall,” Dana White said during an appearance on The Jim Rome Show.

