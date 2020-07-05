Dana White Shares Epic Promo For Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal (Video)

Spread the word!













Usman vs. Masvidal Nearly Official

Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal is close to being 100% confirmed, and the UFC is already prepared with a promo for the title fight slated to take place at UFC 251.

Following the withdrawal of Gilbert Burns after he tested positive for COVID-19, Masvidal offered his services to step in and face Usman on short notice. Negotiations concluded soon after with both parties agreeing to a fight.

Both fighters are currently in Las Vegas and unless there is a positive COVID-19 test for either of them, they will be traveling to Abu Dhabi tomorrow to headline UFC 251 on July 11.

The UFC seems to be assuming all will go down without a hitch as president Dana White shared an epic promo for the fight on Sunday.

You can watch it below:

What do you think of the promo? And do you think we’ll get the welterweight title fight everyone has been waiting for?