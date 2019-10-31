Dana White Shares BMF Title Design Teaser (Video)

By
Abhinav Kini
-
UFC 244 Dana White
The BMF title belt is ready as UFC president Dana White shared a teaser of it ahead of its expected unveiling on Friday.

UFC 244 takes place Saturday at Madison Square Garden, New York. The headliner, of course, is the BMF title fight between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz. White previously revealed he would be making a one-off title for the fight and that it would cost $50,000 to make.

It is now ready as the UFC head honcho shared a teaser of it on Twitter:

Fans won’t have to wait long to see it. White is expected to unveil the full belt and design during a UFC 245 press conference that will happen on Friday.

The full UFC 244 card details can be seen below:

UFC 244 Card

Main Card:

  • Baddest Mother F*cker Championship (Welterweight): Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz
  • Middleweight: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Darren Till
  • Welterweight: Stephen Thompson vs. Vicente Luque
  • Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs. Blagoy Ivanov
  • Lightweight: Kevin Lee vs. Gregor Gillespie

Preliminary Card:

  • Light heavyweight: Corey Anderson vs. Johnny Walker
  • Featherweight: Shane Burgos vs. Makwan Amirkhani
  • Middleweight: Brad Tavares vs. Edmen Shahbazyan
  • Heavyweight: Andrei Arlovski vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Early Prelims:

  • Women’s flyweight: Jennifer Maia vs. Katlyn Chookagian
  • Welterweight: Lyman Good vs. Chance Rencountre
  • Featherweight: Julio Arce vs. Hakeem Dawodu

