Dana White Says Justin Bieber vs. Tom Cruise Would Be ‘Biggest’ PPV In History

UFC president Dana White continues to not rule out a celebrity fight between Justin Bieber and Tom Cruise.

I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ? — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 10, 2019

Earlier this month, Bieber called out Cruise for a fight and notably tagged White in the tweet. Of course, he would later claim he was just kidding. However, White later revealed he had been contacted by “a couple of real guys” about potentially making the fight happen.

Whether it happens or not, the UFC boss is all in if every party is interested and believes it would be the biggest pay-per-view of all time:

“I should have known this was going to be the first question,” White said at a recent Q&A (via MMA Junkie). “Listen, if I can make that fight, I’d be all over that fight. It’d be the biggest pay-per-view in the history of pay-per-view.”

“It is true,” White continued when asked if he was contacted about making it happen. “As crazy as that sounds, that is true. … I don’t want to use any names, but I was at home on a Sunday, and I got a call with two big guys on the phone. They were telling me this could possibly happen and this could be real. I’m like, there’s no way that this is really going to happen. But if it does, call me back. I’m in.”

As ridiculous as it may sound, it’s hard to see White passing up on the opportunity to promote the fight. After all, it’s two worldwide celebrities and even if it ends up being a train wreck, the money involved would be massive according to White:

“Oh my god, it would be massive,” White added. “It would be massive. Everybody laughed when we talked about this, so you’ve heard of it. Who wouldn’t watch that? Everybody would watch it. It’s a complete train wreck, and I love it, and I’m in. I’m in. …I can’t even believe this is what we’re talking about right now.”

Would you also watch this fight if it happened?