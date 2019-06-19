Dana White Reveals He Received Serious Phone Calls About Making Justin Bieber vs. Tom Cruise Fight Happen

Spread the word!













Dana White isn’t playing around when he says he’s open to booking a celebrity mixed martial arts (MMA) fight between Tom Cruise and Justin Bieber.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, White revealed that he recently received phone calls from “a couple of real guys” who suggest Tom Cruise would do the fight. If both parties are open to it, White would like to book Bieber vs. Cruise inside the Octagon:

“So I’m going to tell you something interesting,” White said. “So, obviously this thing came out – lots of people will talk about fighting somebody in the UFC and things like that – whether it’s NFL players or celebrities or whatever. It happens a lot. So, obviously I saw it like everybody else did, and I didn’t pay much attention to it. The thing with – you know, it picked up a lot of steam and it was everywhere.

“I’m not going to say any names, but I’m just gonna tell you that I got a phone call from a couple of real guys, who said that they really do want to do this fight, and they believe that Tom Cruise would do the fight. And I told them, I’ll tell you this, if that’s true and everybody involved in this thing wants to do it, we can talk.”

When pressed on if he’d truly book Bieber vs. Cruise, White claimed he’d be an idiot not to. He also said it’d be the easiest fight of his career to promote. He no longer doubts any fight is possible after the madness that was Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor:

“Let me tell you what, I’d be an idiot not to make this fight,” White said. “I didn’t think the Floyd-Conor fight was gonna happen and it did. Let me tell you what, anything is possible these days. Anything is possible. That would be the easiest fight to ever promote, in the history of my career.”