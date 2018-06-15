Dana White Says Jon Jones’ Situation Drives Him ‘Crazy’

Over the last few years, the relationship between UFC President Dana White and former light heavyweight titleholder Jon Jones has taken its hits, mostly due in part to Jones’ issues outside of the cage.

For example, he was forced to withdraw from his scheduled UFC 200 main event against Daniel Cormier just days prior to the event in 2016 after being flagged for a potential anti-doping violation, which angered White greatly.

Then, he returned to action last July at UFC 214 when he reclaimed the title with a third-round TKO over Cormier, but he was stripped of it yet again after it was once again made clear that he had tested positive for another banned substance.

Jones’ future is now highly unclear, but White recently spoke on the troubled former champion, admitting that the situation drives him ‘crazy’:

“The whole Jon Jones thing drives me crazy,” White told the MMA Roasted podcast. “Honestly, Jon Jones — the greatest of all time, the greatest to ever do it — and the thing that’s really frustrating, imagine if this guy tried. Imagine if he tried even a little bit. How incredibly amazing this guy could have been.”

And although they don’t always agree so to speak, White is well aware of just how talented Jones is, as he spoke on what “Bones” could have accomplished had these issues been avoided:

“He could have been the biggest star ever. God knows what he would have finished accomplishing in light heavyweight and then in the heavyweight division, maybe he would have had a title defense [record] at heavyweight that would never been broken. The endorsements, everything that that guy could have been is unbelievable.”

Do you expect to see Jones fight again?