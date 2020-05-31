Dana White Says He Has Nothing To Gain From Lying About Jon Jones, Jones Fires Back

Spread the word!













The feud between Jon Jones and UFC president Dana White continues to heat up.

The pair have been going back-and-forth after negotiations for a Francis Ngannou super fight recently came to a halt with Jones claiming the UFC were not prepared to offer him a more lucrative deal to move up to heavyweight.

White retorted that Jones was essentially pricing himself out, later adding that he had asked for Deontay Wilder level money. Jones denied this and claimed he never even mentioned a number. The light heavyweight champion went on to ask White to back up his words by releasing the text messages showing him asking for the aforementioned Wilder money.

If you’re going to stick to these lies, I’m going to stick to defending myself. Please have your lawyer Hunter Campbell release those text messages. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 29, 2020

Don’t be a fucking liar, my reputation has already taking enough hits. I don’t need this bullshit Dana. I never asked for Diante Wilder‘s numbers. And how about since Diante is making 30 million, we settle for half of that. Since you said I’m the goat and everything. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 29, 2020

White responded that he had his own text messages and when asked about them and Jones’ claims that he was lying about negotiations following UFC Vegas on Saturday night, he responded further:

“Who do you believe? It’s up to you guys,” White said. “The f*ck would I lie for? What do I gain in lying about it? Why would I lie? Doesn’t matter. … I don’t really care. I could care less to be honest with you.

“… Being the greatest of all time doesn’t mean you get $30 million. Being able to sell [does]. Jon Jones has done a lot of things to himself. In one his tweets he was saying that I tarnished his — I tarnished you? You’ve done a very good job of tarnishing you. I haven’t done that.”

Dana White responds to recent comments made by Jon Jones:



"I tarnished you? You've done a very good job of tarnishing you."



Watch full video: https://t.co/CadMHYbsLj pic.twitter.com/6pW8MhrrSy — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) May 31, 2020

Jones: I Never Demanded Anything

It didn’t take long for “Bones” to respond right back.

“The reporter asked Dana to show the text messages instead he gives a 55 second response talking about why would I lie 🤷🏾‍♂️

“At no point did I ever demand anything from you Dana, I simply asked for a Super fight and asked to be compensated for it. You are the one who started talking negotiations publicly and showing the world how much you’ve been withholding from your athletes this whole time.

“Hunter and I had a very respectful conversation, I love how you’re trying to paint this picture of me being some angry guy disrespectfully demanding money. And then bringing up my out of the cage affairs to justify under paying me by tens of millions for years

“You’re talking all that big guy stuff about not caring, put your money where your mouth is and release me from that contract”

The reporter asked Dana to show the text messages instead he gives a 55 second response talking about why would I lie 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 31, 2020

At no point did I ever demand anything from you Dana, I simply asked for a Super fight and asked to be compensated for it. You are the one who started talking negotiations publicly and showing the world how much you’ve been withholding from your athletes this whole time — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 31, 2020

Hunter and I had a very respectful conversation, I love how you’re trying to paint this picture of me being some angry guy disrespectfully demanding money. And then bringing up my out of the cage affairs to justify under paying me by tens of millions for years — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 31, 2020

You’re talking all that big guy stuff about not caring, put your money where your mouth is and release me from that contract — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 31, 2020

When asked by a fan why he doesn’t just post the text messages himself, Jones responded that there were no text messages simply because he never asked for a number.

He ended things by claiming he could make more from his first boxing match than three UFC fights combined. He also continued to hint at not fighting anymore.

“I’d probably make more in my first boxing match than my next three UFC fights combined. There’s real estate, acting, just kicking it and being a dad. No one needs to put up with Dana‘s lies”

I’d probably make more in my first boxing match than my next three UFC fights combined. There’s real estate, acting, just kicking it and being a dad. No one needs to put up with Dana‘s lies https://t.co/YKYKhqfR47 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 31, 2020

What do you make of this latest interaction between the duo?