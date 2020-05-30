Dana White Invites Jon Jones To Take A Lie Detector Test Over Pay Claims

Spread the word!













UFC president Dana White remains adamant he is telling the truth about light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones demanding “obscene” money during negotiations for a fight with heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou. According to the UFC boss, Jones asked for similar money to what Deontay Wilder makes – about $30 million. ‘Bones’ denies that claim and says he never actually discussed any particular figures with the UFC.

“I don’t even make half of half of what Diante Wilder makes. If my reputation causes you to undervalue me this much. Just go ahead and release me from my @Ufc contract altogether. I’m sure some promoter somewhere will be more than happy to pick me up,” Jones wrote on social media.

I don’t even make half of half of what Diante Wilder makes. If my reputation causes you to undervalue me this much. Just go ahead and release me from my @Ufc contract altogether. I’m sure some promoter somewhere will be more than happy to pick me up. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 29, 2020

Speaking to media ahead of UFC on ESPN 9, White stood by his claims about Jones and invited the fighter to join him in taking a lie detector to clear up the issue once and for all, he said.

“It’s fun working out in the gym in the morning seeing tweets from Jon Jones saying I’m lying. We have text messages from Jon Jones. It’s not like I can’t prove what I’m saying is true. We have text messages from him, but I’m not going to do that. I’m not going to put his text messages out in the press, I could. If Jon Jones wants to sit down and take a lie detector test about who’s lying and who’s not, we can do that, too. So, I don’t want to go there with this guy. The guys made a lot of money. If you look at Jon Jones’ track record, show me somebody who has the track record this guy has and has made the money Jon Jones has.” (Transcribed by BJPenn.com)

Dana White on Jon Jones situation, says he has text messages #UFCVegas pic.twitter.com/CfvpgcywRl — The Schmozone (@TheSchmozone) May 29, 2020

