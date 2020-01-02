Dana White Reveals When He Knew Amanda Nunes Became The GOAT

Spread the word!













Two-weight UFC champion Amanda Nunes has been unanimously regarded and referred to as the GOAT.

After all, she hasn’t suffered defeat since 2014, she is currently on a 10-fight winning streak and she notably holds both the women’s bantamweight and featherweight titles. In addition, she has beaten the who’s-who when it comes to female fighters.

But when exactly did she go from being a champion to the GOAT? According to UFC president Dana White, it was when she starched Cris Cyborg in less than a round to win the 145-pound strap:

“One of the scariest fighters of all time, Cris Cyborg, Amanda absolutely destroyed her,” White told UFC.com in a recent interview of when he thought Nunes became the GOAT. “The fastest knockout in that division.

“Every GOAT is established through time. It’s not just who you beat, but how you beat them. If you look at who she’s beat, it’s the who’s-who. And if you look at how she beat them…there aren’t a lot of women knocking other women out. She knocks women out.”

Nunes will look to continue consolidating her place as the GOAT in 2020 with Irene Aldana looking likely to be her next opponent at bantamweight.

Do you agree with White?