Dana White Reveals When He Expects Conor McGregor To Make His UFC Return

UFC fans have been waiting for news on Conor McGregor’s return to the Octagon.

Much has been made about the Irishman’s return. Many believed his fighting days were done when he said as much on Twitter several weeks ago. Now, recent reports suggest McGregor is ready to fight “right now.” Speaking on “The Jim Rome Show” earlier today (Tues. May 7, 2019), White boasted about his UFC star (via MMA News):

“Yeah, Conor’s one of our huge stars,” Dana White said. “I said after the [Floyd] Mayweather fight, when a kid makes this kind of money, he may never fight again. Look at how many times he’s fought since the Mayweather fight.

“That’s what happens. I don’t know if you read the business news but he just hit over $1 billion in sales in his whiskey company. Conor McGregor’s doing really well financially and when you start doing really well financially, it definitely interferes with your fighting career.”



White revealed that he plans on meeting with “The Notorious” very soon, and even expects the Irishman back as soon as this summer:

“He and I are getting together very soon, within the next week, and we’re going to figure out what’s next for him. I see him fighting this summer,” White said.



In regards to an opponent, fans have been clamoring for a fight between McGregor and longtime fan-favorite Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. Cerrone comes off an impressive victory over Al Iaquinta, and called out “Mystic Mac” yet again.

White admitted the fight makes sense, but also said there are plenty of options out there for McGregor:

“The Cerrone fight makes sense,” White said.”There’s a couple different options out there for him. He was talking about the Cerrone fight at one point. I don’t really know but that fight makes sense.”

