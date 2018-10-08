Dana White Reveals Conor McGregor Already Asked For Khabib Rematch

UFC President Dana White has had his hands full in the wake of the biggest fight in MMA history. Further complicating matters, Conor McGregor has informed White he wants an immediate rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McGregor suffered the fourth loss of his career on Saturday night (Oct. 6, 2018) at the sold-out T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. After Nurmagomedov submitted McGregor in the fourth round, all hell broke loose. Nurmagomedov lept over the Octagon to attack a member of McGregor’s corner, Dillon Danis.

Following the fight, McGregor wrote on social media he is “looking forward to the rematch.” He also stated that Khabib ‘won the match but lost the battle.’

Angling For A Rematch

White told ESPN’s “First Take” on Monday morning that McGregor has already brought it up to him directly.

“[Nurmagomedov] has to go before the Nevada commission, and we have to see what’s going to happen with Khabib and this whole mess. But Conor McGregor has already called me, wanting a rematch.” “That’s what Conor has asked for. We’ll see what happens with Khabib and what’s next. Tony Ferguson looked amazing. Those two have been lined up three different times to fight and it hasn’t happened. We’ll see how things play out.”

According to White, several members of Khabib’s entourage were taken into custody by Las Vegas Metro PD. However, McGregor refused to press charges and the men were released from custody.

For his actions, the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) has withheld Nurmagomedov’s $2,000,000 disclosed purse pending a full investigation of what took place after the fight in the Octagon.

McGregor was also seen throwing punches at members of Khabib’s corner. However, the NSAC quickly deemed his actions self defense and thus McGregor has since been paid in full for his main event fight.

Khabib’s Fate

Nurmagomedov faces possible fines, community service, a potential suspension for his actions, and his may affect his ability to renew his travel visa.

White said the UFC will allow the NSAC to conduct its hearings before making a decision on Nurmagomedov’s next fight. He also said the UFC took extra precautions to prevent this type of situation, but it was unavoidable.