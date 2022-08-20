Dana White labels Luke Rockhold’s criticism of the UFC’s healthcare for fighters as ‘gibberish’ and ‘bulls**t’

UFC president, Dana White labels Luke Rockhold’s recent criticisms of the healthcare provided by the UFC as ‘f***ing gibberish.’

This Saturday will mark former UFC middleweight champion, Luke Rockhold, after three years away from competition.

Rockhold has been unforgiving during his fight week media duties. The former Strikeforce champion has sounded off on reporters, his opponent, and even the UFC itself. The 37-year-old was extremely critical of the UFC, lambasting the promotion for their treatment of fighters, stating that fighters’ healthcare “needs to be taken care of.”

“These guys don’t know what they’re doing, and they’re letting Dana just run the show and suppress the sport,” Rockhold said. “They need to grow. This whole f*cking thing needs to grow together. Our lives are on the f*cking line. Healthcare needs to be taken care of. Our f*cking health needs to be taken care of. Mine has not been taken care of.”

Dana White responds to Luke Rockhold

It wouldn’t take long for Dana White to respond to Rockhold’s complaints and the ever-outspoken White did not hold back.

“That’s something we’ve been working on since day one,” White told TSN. “While they’re fighting here, these guys are very well taken care of, and so is Luke Rockhold.”

White would label Rockhold’s rant as ‘gibberish’ and ‘bulls**t’, this is not the only time that White has gone off on people who have questioned the promotions business practices. The long-time promoter has sounded off on reporters and fighters alike.

“Luke Rockhold was above and beyond taken care of with the issues that he had here,” White said. “I don’t give a sh*t what health insurance plan you have, they would have never covered the things that we covered for Luke Rockhold when he was going through his stuff. Everything he said was absolute f*cking gibberish and absolute bullsh*t.” (H/T MMAJunkie)

Who do you agree with, Luke Rockhold or Dana White?