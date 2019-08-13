Valentina Shevchenko Responds To Henry Cejudo’s Callout: ‘He Will Lose All Of His Gold Forever’

Spread the word!













Valentina Shevchenko has responded to Henry Cejudo calling her out for a crack at her 125-pound title.

Cejudo currently rules the men’s 125 and 135-pound divisions. He threw out the challenge to “The Bullet” online after hearing about her victory at UFC Uruguay over the weekend. Speaking on “The Ariel Helwani MMA Show” yesterday (Mon. August 12, 2019), Shevchenko got the opportunity to respond to Cejudo’s callout.

Shevchenko warned the Olympic gold medalist to be careful what he wishes for, because she’ll make it happen to where he loses all of his gold forever. (via MMA Mania)

“Be careful what you wish because he is the all gold hunter, but I can make it happen that he will lose all of his gold forever,” said Valentina.

In regards to whether or not she thinks Cejudo was actually serious with the callout, Shevchenko remains unsure. However, she’s not afraid of anything and didn’t rule the idea out.

“I don’t know because he is very insistent in this. But I say, be careful what you wish. Never, I am not afraid of anything.”

What do you think about Shevchenko’s response to Cejudo’s callout? Who would you pick in a potential clash between the pair?