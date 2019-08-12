Henry Cejudo Calls Out Valentina Shevchenko For Intergender Title Fight

Spread the word!













Henry Cejudo wants all the gold. Even in the UFC’s women’s division. Over the weekend, there was a lot of talk about the dominance of UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko.

“The Bullet” successfully defended her title against Liz Carmouche in the main event of UFC Uruguay on Saturday, taking home a lopsided unanimous decision win. After hearing about all the praise Shevchenko has been receiving, bantamweight and flyweight champion Cejudo decided to chime in.

“The King Of Cringe” took to Twitter and called out Shevchenko to an intergender fight, claiming he wants to win her women’s 125-pound title as well, as he already holds the men’s belt in the weight class.

“So I’m out here enjoying my beautiful Sunday here in beautiful Las Vegas,” Cejudo said. “But my phone just keeps blowing up, that somebody by the name of Valentina “The Bullet” Shevchenko is the most dominant champion in the world. And guess what? I get a little jelly.

“Because she has gold and I want that gold. Valentina Shevchenko, I have a message for you. I’m looking to become the first intergender world champion this world has ever seen. I’m calling you out. You can be the next to bend the knee to “Triple C.””

The following is a public service announcement for the supposed flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko. Signed, Triple C and soon to be The IGC. #bendtheknee @BulletValentina pic.twitter.com/kUQbCnmIWd — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 11, 2019

What do you think about Cejudo calling out Shevchenko for an intergender fight?