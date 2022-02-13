Dana White jokingly ribbed a reporter who seemed to be a fan of the recent diss track aimed at the UFC president.

‘The Problem Child’ made waves when he dropped a music video and diss track slamming White in January. The song took aim at White for not paying his fighters a fair amount among a number of the same issues Paul has spoken about in recent memory including the UFC President’s lack of hair and alleged drug use.

Not only did Paul take shots at White but he also included the names of fighters such as Jorge Masvidal, Nate Diaz and Conor Mcgregor. The video has already garnered 3.1 million views.

Dana White Says He Hasn’t Heard Jake Paul’s Diss Track

At the UFC 271 post-fight press conference, White spoke out for the first time about being the subject of a diss track.

The UFC boss insisted that he has not heard the song and subsequently bashed one reporter who claimed it was actually a decent tune.

“I haven’t seen it yet, no. Is it good?” White said when asked about the diss track before requesting a review of the song from the reporter who called it “pretty good.”

“I think you’re full of shit, that’s what I think,” White added to a chorus of laughs.

Do you think Dana White has really not heard Jake Paul’s diss track?

