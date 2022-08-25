Dana White Praises Leon Edwards, Saying He’s ‘Walking On Water’ Since Usman KO

Dana White had nothing but positive things to say about Leon Edwards, claiming that he has never been as high as he is now.

Edwards shocked the MMA world when he landed a devastating left head kick to Kamaru Usman, with less than a minute left in the fifth and final round of their championship bout. Edwards opened up the match with a promising first round, in which he secured the first takedown ever on Kamaru Usman in the UFC. After a great first round, Usman put the pressure on Edwards, backing I’m into the cage and using his wrestling, much like he did in the first match between the two.

Edwards looked down and out, but he finally decided to push the pace forward. He set up the kick with a one-two combination, which led to Usman leaning right into the incoming kick. In a video that surfaced online, Edwards and his team were practicing that kick for some time while he was in camp.

𝕀𝕗 𝕐𝕠𝕦 𝔽𝕒𝕚𝕝 𝕋𝕠 ℙ𝕣𝕖𝕡𝕒𝕣𝕖 𝕐𝕠𝕦 𝔸𝕣𝕖 ℙ𝕣𝕖𝕡𝕒𝕣𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕋𝕠 𝔽𝕒𝕚𝕝.@Leon_edwardsmma and Team Renegade MMA had it all planned out 🦵👀 pic.twitter.com/hOFHlDc0mI — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) August 24, 2022

Dana White has had nothing but great things to say about Edwards, and is look to make his first title defense agains Usman in the U.K

“[Usman] is looking forward to the rematch and I saw Leon today, too. That kid’s walking on water and couldn’t be higher than he is right now,” White said at a UFC press conference on Tuesday (Transcribed by The Mac Life). “He’s down, he’s ready to defend. He’s ready to take on whatever it is. He’s going on a whirlwind media tour when he goes home. A lot of stuff changes when you get that belt. His whole world’s about to change in the next few weeks but he’s ready for it.”

White sang Edwards praises not only for becoming the champion, but also for accepting a fight with Khamzat Chimaev on three separate occasions. He was accepting that fight, when no one else even wanted it. Chimaev was unranked at the time, and beating everyone they put in front of him.

White is also going to book the rematch in the U.K, and will be aired on U.K prime time.

“This thing is going to be so huge, not just for the U.K. but for Europe. We would hold it prime time in the UK. We’re looking at every option out there right now. We’re looking at all the venues in England. Not just London, we’re looking at every venue in England. We’re looking at everything. There’s a lot of curfews and things you gotta deal with in England but we literally worked on that today.”