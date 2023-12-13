UFC boss Dana White urges ‘Patriots’ to drink Bud Light amid new sponsorship: ‘You should be drinking gallons’

UFC CEO Dana White gives passionate sales pitch on latest UFC sponsor.

In October of this year, the UFC announced that they had partnered with Bud Light in a five-year deal that would be worth $105 million. The deal did not come without criticism, public opinion on Bud Light had soured, particularly with their conservative customer base after working with transgender influencer, Dylan Mulvaney.

White, who is a staunch Republican and Donald Trump supporter, would quickly come to the defence of his the promotions latest sponsor. The 54-year-old claimed he ‘didn’t give a sh*t’ what those critics had to say and that the UFC and Bud Light were ‘very aligned as far as core values go.’

Dana White claims you should be drinking ‘gallons’ of Bud Light

In an interview with Tucker Carlson, White would further discuss the Bud Light deal. Ever the salesman, White in classic fashion vehemently claimed that Bud Light was for ‘patriots’.

“If you consider yourself a patriot, you should be drinking gallons of Bud Light,” White said. “Gallons! Gallons of Bud Light! You should have Bud Light drums stacked up in your garage and drinking it right out of the keg. They are way more aligned with you than most of these other beer companies, that I guarantee you.” (H/T MMA Mania)

“I, who consider myself a patriot — I don’t go crazy over the whole patriot thing, but I consider myself a proud American,” White continued. “I’m happy to be an American, I love this country, and you are way more aligned with Anheuser-Busch than you are with other beer companies, that I guarantee you.”

While drinking gallons of alcohol is not advisable, White is certainly working for that sponsorship money.

What do you think of Dana White and the UFC’s deal with Bud Light?