Dana White: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje Fight Isn’t ‘Off The Table’

UFC president Dana White isn’t ruling out a September fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje.

The pair were expected to compete in a lightweight title unification fight in September that was set to headline the UFC 253 pay-per-view.

However, with the recent death of Nurmagomedov’s father Abdulmanap, many have speculated as to whether “The Eagle” will fight again, let alone face Gaethje in two months.

White has already revealed that Nurmagomedov won’t be rushed back and that remains the case.

“No, I’m not messing with Khabib,” White told media on Tuesday (via BJ Penn). “I’m leaving him alone until he’s ready to talk and I’m letting him mourn and do what he has to do. I reached out to him the day of and I haven’t heard back from him since.

Nurmagomedov vs. Gaethje Still Possible

That said, White doesn’t believe a September fight is off the table. But again, it all hinges on Nurmagomedov.

“I don’t think it’s off the table,” White added when asked if a September fight between the pair was still possible. “I’m just waiting to hear from him.”

Nurmagomedov last competed in September last year when he submitted Dustin Poirier to defend his title for the second time.

Gaethje, meanwhile, became interim lightweight champion following his impressive fifth-round TKO win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 in May.

Do you think we’ll see them fight in September?